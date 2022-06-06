Bella Hounsell has qualified for the junior category of the UK Aerial Championships which will take place this August at Russells International Circus, Sutton Road.

The airborne star has spun her way to success after coming first place in her two categories, aerial lyra and aerial spin, at regional competitions, which was enough to secure her place at the championships where she will perform in a real-life circus tent.

Bella Hounsell, 9, practising on her aerial frame

Bella, who has struggled with severe anxiety, has transformed into a confident acrobatic prodigy who is eagerly anticipating taking to the stage in August.

Bella’s mum, Jazmine Hounsell, said: ‘Aerial is where she feels happy and safe, she has really developed as a person,

‘She is absolutely ecstatic. She she was waiting for the results to be announced. When she saw the results she just burst into tears. She could not believe it.’

The nine-year-old has been learning aerial for two years, and had to take a break from it during the pandemic, but it has been a way for her to express herself and she devotes hours of practice a week to perfect her moves.

The dedicated aerialist saved for over a year to buy her own aerial frame, allowing her to practise outside her training lessons at Luna Acrobatics, Fareham, and fly high in her back garden to prepare for her biggest debut.

Bella’s mum said that Luna Acrobatics is like an ‘aerial family’ where she has been welcomed with open arms and are so proud of her achievements already.

She is the first child at the gym to have reached the championship and Jazmine said that ‘when they saw Bella they gave her a big hug to show how proud they were.’

Jazmine said: ‘She is so happy when she is in the air, as cheesy as that sounds. That is when she is at her happiest.’

The final will take place on August 27 and Bella’s family will be attending the final in Lincolnshire to cheer her on as she takes to the circus sky. Jazmine said: ‘It will be her first time performing in a circus tent.