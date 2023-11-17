Children In Need 2023: Portsmouth marines band to appear alongside Vernon Kay after Ultra Marathon challenge
The Portsmouth Corps of Drums will be on the big screen this evening alongside television star Vernon Kay, who has raised millions of pounds for the cause this year.
The Bands of HM Royal Marines said on X (formerly Twitter): “Vernon Kay was accompanied by the Portsmouth Corps of Drums as he crossed the line at the Bolton Stadium to complete his Ultra Marathon challenge, raising over £4m for Children in Need.”
The annual event raises millions of pounds for good causes, with the most famous celebrities, musicians and sports stars all getting involved. Children In Need starts at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Audio coverage will also be available on BBC Radio Two.