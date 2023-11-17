Musicians from Portsmouth will be appearing on tonight’s Children In Need show.

Portsmouth Corps of Drums from the Royal Marines band will be on Children In Need tonight. Picture: Keith Woodland (121121-10)

The Portsmouth Corps of Drums will be on the big screen this evening alongside television star Vernon Kay, who has raised millions of pounds for the cause this year.

NOW READ: Appointment of transgender woman as charity CEO criticised

The Bands of HM Royal Marines said on X (formerly Twitter): “Vernon Kay was accompanied by the Portsmouth Corps of Drums as he crossed the line at the Bolton Stadium to complete his Ultra Marathon challenge, raising over £4m for Children in Need.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual event raises millions of pounds for good causes, with the most famous celebrities, musicians and sports stars all getting involved. Children In Need starts at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.