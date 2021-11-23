The Parenting Network is a non-profit charitable organisation which works to empower parents and build a supportive community of families who live in Portsmouth.

Every year The Parenting Network hosts a community giving appeal, and this year the appeal is to provide ‘as many children as possible’ living in refuges across Hampshire this Christmas with a new pair of pyjamas and a book.

Matt Foster, founder of The Parenting Network, said: ‘These families are seeking refuge during the Christmas period and often they have had to pick up and leave quickly and they are not able to take a lot with them.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is raising donations on behalf of Stop Domestic Abuse, a charity which delivers direct services such as refuge and community support as well as campaigning to educate people on forms of domestic abuse.

‘The staff at the refuges do a fantastic job to create a hub of safety, warmth and love and we wanted to be a part of that,’ John added.

Stop Domestic Abuse finds that one in seven children experience domestic abuse, and is fighting for a world without it.

CEO of the charity, Claire Lambon, said: ‘We are incredibly thankful to The Parenting Network for supporting Stop Domestic Abuse for a second year running. Christmas can be a difficult time for women and children in refuge and every child deserves to experience the magic of Christmas.’

Last year, The Parenting Network were able to give out more than 230 pairs of Christmas pyjamas and books to children living in refuges across Hampshire.

The charity is aiming to send a ‘powerful message’ through simple acts of kindness such as this one over Christmas, making the festive period just a little brighter for those families living in extremely tough situations.

The charity has put together an Amazon wishlist which is now accepting donations, as well as drop off points for newly-purchased books or pyjamas which may be delivered to multiple locations over the city.

All donations need to be received by December 14.

To support and find out more about the appeal visit theparentingnetwork.co.uk/christmas-pyjama-appeal

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron