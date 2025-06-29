41 scorching pictures from the Chill and Gin Festival at Fort Purbrook which was bigger and hotter than ever

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 29th Jun 2025, 16:05 BST

The Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival made scorching return to Fort Purbrook for its two-day event which organisers say was bigger, bolder and hotter than ever!

Saturday (June 28) focused on its classic Chilli and Gin theme which included the event’s legendary chilli-eating competition as well as a successful attempt to break the world record for the longest habanero pepper kiss. This is alongside its usual stalls and entertainment which can be found at the event.

Sunday (June 29) was dubbed Wings, Beer & Beats – in a full day dedicated to chicken wings, local brews, and a brand-new wing-eating showdown which also featured the music of the Portsmouth-based drummers Batala.

Festival founder Jack Scarborough said: "We started this family-founded event to showcase local talent and flavours – and it’s grown into something really special.”

For more information on next year’s event visit www.chilliandginfestival.com or follow @chilliandginfestival on social media.

Photographs by Chris Moorhouse and Alex Shute

Pictured - Families enjoying Batala Portsmouth Photo by Alex Shute

1. Chilli & Gin Festival

Pictured - Families enjoying Batala Portsmouth Photo by Alex Shute

Gin and Chilli Festival at Fort Purbrook, Portsdown Hill Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280625-074)

2. Gin and Chilli Festival

Gin and Chilli Festival at Fort Purbrook, Portsdown Hill Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280625-074)

Pictured - Batala Portsmouth Photo by Alex Shute

3. Chilli & Gin Festival

Pictured - Batala Portsmouth Photo by Alex Shute

Kathy Tarrant enjoys her ice cream Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280625-078)

4. Gin and Chilli Festival

Kathy Tarrant enjoys her ice cream Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280625-078)

