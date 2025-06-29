Saturday (June 28) focused on its classic Chilli and Gin theme which included the event’s legendary chilli-eating competition as well as a successful attempt to break the world record for the longest habanero pepper kiss. This is alongside its usual stalls and entertainment which can be found at the event.
Sunday (June 29) was dubbed Wings, Beer & Beats – in a full day dedicated to chicken wings, local brews, and a brand-new wing-eating showdown which also featured the music of the Portsmouth-based drummers Batala.
Festival founder Jack Scarborough said: "We started this family-founded event to showcase local talent and flavours – and it’s grown into something really special.”
For more information on next year’s event visit www.chilliandginfestival.com or follow @chilliandginfestival on social media.
Photographs by Chris Moorhouse and Alex Shute
