The 65-year-old, who had two spells at Fratton Park before becoming a Soccer Saturday legend, is being made an MBE for services to Association Football, to anti-racism and to charity.

There was a huge outpouring of support for Kamara on social media when he went public about his apraxia of speech (AOS) diagnosis, saying he felt ‘a fraud’ as a broadcaster having learned he had the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: John Mousinho details Portsmouth transfer stance after Premier League 2 visit

A documentary called Lost For Words about Kamara coming to terms with the condition was broadcast in December. Kamara, who also presented Sky’s Goals On Sunday programme, is well known to non-football lovers as a co-presenter of ITV’s Ninja Warrior show, before performing as Ghost on the most recent season of The Masked Singer.

Born in Middlesbrough of Sierra Leonean, English and Irish descent, Kamara served in the navy before joining Portsmouth for the first of two spells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s not the only one to be honoured at today’s ceremony either – with James Milner, Sophie Ingle, Mike Summerbee and more lined up to receive either an MBE or OBE.

Kamara played over 200 games across two stints at Swindon, and also played for Brentford, Stoke, Leeds, Luton, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Bradford.

A former Portsmouth FC player, Sky Sports pundit and Masked Singer contestant, there's very little Kammy can't do!