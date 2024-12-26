Elora Anna Basil was the first Christmas Day baby to be delivered at Queen Alexandra Hospital this year, arriving at 5.17am. The Christmas Day delivery was an unexpected delight for parents Basil Kurian, 29, and Kripa Baby, 28, from Waterlooville.

The father, Basil, said: “We are really happy and excited, especially as she turned out to be a Christmas baby. We never expected her to be a Christmas baby as the due date was on December 15, Ten days before. However, my baby was waiting for Christmas.”

Both mother and baby are doing well with Basil hoping that they will both be able to come home today (Thursday, December 26).

While Elora was ten days late, it was also a long labour for Kripa who went to hospital on Sunday, December 22.

Basil said: “We went to hospital on Sunday, so it was quite along labour. Kripa struggled for two or three days but now she is happy and without pain. Whenever we see the baby, we feel incredibly happy.”

With the couple excited to bring the Elora home, they will have to wait a little longer to show her off to their family members. Having moved to the area four years ago, much of their family have remained in India.

Basil said: “Our family is back in India but her mum came over to give us some support, it’s our first baby so we don't have much experience.”

It turned out to not be the Christmas Day they expected but the couple were able to have a festive celebration at the end of November. One of their friends was going back to Canada so they took the opportunity to celebrate the holidays together before they left.

The most important Christmas gift for Basil and Kripa is that Elora is happy and healthy.

