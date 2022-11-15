Montserrat Events was due to be hosting and organising a highly anticipated Christmas festival, which was due to take place on December 3 and 4 at the Hovercraft Museum, but has had to make the difficult decision to cancel the event.

The festival was supposed to be two days worth of festivities with stalls, entertainment, food and drink, as well as an appearance from Father Christmas himself.

The Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas festival which was due to be held at the Hovercraft Museum has been cancelled.

Johnathan Moore, one of the directors of the company, said: ‘It was at the point where we had to make a decision about what we were going to do and then there were some restrictions so we decided to cancel the event as we knew we wouldn’t be able to do it to the quality we usually have.

‘If we went ahead with the event we know our stall holders would be disappointed and our customers would be disappointed, so we decided to cut our losses before we made silly losses.’

‘It is a sad story but unfortunately restrictions won’t allow us to deliver it properly.’

