Christmas in Hampshire: Cosham Christmas lights swithched on remotely following last minute cancellation
Portsmouth City Council announced the decision to cancel Cosham’s Christmas celebration shortly before it was scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 30.
The event was supposed to be held in Cosham High Street from 6:00pm but due to the ‘combination of rain, wind and low temperatures’ that were predicted for last night, the council cancelled the festive event as the stage would be unsafe to perform on.
The original line-up of entertainment was due to feature the cast of The Guildhall’s Rapunzel, local performers and a special visit from Father Christmas – all hosted by Wave 105’s Mark Collins.
Instead, the lights were turned on remotely and there were no crowds to see the Christmas tree, in the High Street, sparkle with illuminations.