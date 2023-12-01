Cosham residents were informed by the council that the annual Christmas light switch-on was cancelled last night due to health and safety reasons – but the lights were turned on remotely.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event was supposed to be held in Cosham High Street from 6:00pm but due to the ‘combination of rain, wind and low temperatures’ that were predicted for last night, the council cancelled the festive event as the stage would be unsafe to perform on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The original line-up of entertainment was due to feature the cast of The Guildhall’s Rapunzel, local performers and a special visit from Father Christmas – all hosted by Wave 105’s Mark Collins.