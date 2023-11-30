Cosham Christmas light switch-on party cancelled by Portsmouth City Council due to weather safety fears
Portsmouth City Council announced the decision to cancel Cosham’s festive celebration shortly before it was scheduled to take place this evening. The event was set to be held in High Street from 6.00pm on Thursday, November 30. The original plan was for a line-up of entertainment featuring stars of The Guildhall’s Rapunzel, a cast of local performers and a special visit from Father Christmas – all hosted by Wave 105’s Mark Collins.
A statement from the council said that “a combination of rain, wind and low temperatures have been predicted locally, enough to make the stage unsafe for children and professionals to perform.”
Cosham's Christmas Lights and decorations including the tree are already in place and will still be switched on remotely.
A spokesperson from Portsmouth City Council said: "We're very sorry to have to make the decision to cancel the switch on event in Cosham tonight but the safety of our performers has to come first."
It follow’s Fareham’s switch-on on November 18 being significantly scaled back due to a Met Office weather warning.
The Christmas Lights Switch On Party in Cosham is part of a series of Christmas events to support local high streets. The parties that ran in Commercial Road and Southsea attracted over 6000 people.