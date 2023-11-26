News you can trust since 1877
Christmas in Hampshire: Gosport Christmas Light Switch On - see 16 pictures

Hundreds of families turned out to witness the annual Christmas Light Switch-On event.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT

Gosport High Street was transformed into a festive picture perfect scene yesterday (November 25) as hundreds gathered together to see the Christmas lights switched on.

The Gosport Christmas Lights Switch-On 2023 was funded by Gosport Borough Council and presented by Hampshire Cultural Trust in partnership with Without Walls.

There was a day of fun that was organised by the Hampshire Cultural Trust and families had the opportunities to get involved in activities and watch performances by St John's School Choir, Big Noise Samba Band and Hampshire Music Services.

There was also live music from local opera singer Lucy Mellors and The Spoils before the light switch-on.

Here are 16 images from the Gosport Christmas Light Switch-On event:

Big Noise Samba Band bring the noise in Gosport High Street. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123)

1. Gosport Christmas Lights

Big Noise Samba Band bring the noise in Gosport High Street. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123) Photo: Mike Cooter

Singer Nathalie Gunn and The Spoils belted out classic covers to keep the entertainment flowing. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123)

2. Gosport Christmas Lights

Singer Nathalie Gunn and The Spoils belted out classic covers to keep the entertainment flowing. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123) Photo: Mike Cooter

Gosport friends enjoying the entertainment in the High Street. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123)

3. Gosport Christmas Lights

Gosport friends enjoying the entertainment in the High Street. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123) Photo: Mike Cooter

Big Noise Samba Band with illuminated drums and seasonal costumes. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123)

4. Gosport Christmas Lights

Big Noise Samba Band with illuminated drums and seasonal costumes. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123) Photo: Mike Cooter

