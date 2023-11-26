Christmas in Hampshire: Gosport Christmas Light Switch On - see 16 pictures
Gosport High Street was transformed into a festive picture perfect scene yesterday (November 25) as hundreds gathered together to see the Christmas lights switched on.
The Gosport Christmas Lights Switch-On 2023 was funded by Gosport Borough Council and presented by Hampshire Cultural Trust in partnership with Without Walls.
There was a day of fun that was organised by the Hampshire Cultural Trust and families had the opportunities to get involved in activities and watch performances by St John's School Choir, Big Noise Samba Band and Hampshire Music Services.
There was also live music from local opera singer Lucy Mellors and The Spoils before the light switch-on.
Here are 16 images from the Gosport Christmas Light Switch-On event: