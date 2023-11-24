Gosport will be hosting a day full of family festive fun to get everyone into the Christmas spirit ahead of the light switch on.

There will also be a day of fun that has been organised by the Hampshire Cultural Trust and activities will include performances by St John's School Choir, Big Noise Samba Band and Hampshire Music Services.

Local opera singer Lucy Mellors and her pianist will take the stage with their 'faulty jukebox’ and there will also be live music by The Spoils which will beperforming hits from across the decades.

Gosport's illumination event will be help on Saturday, November 25 and include a variety of festive entertainment organised by the Hampshire Cultural Trust.

There will be a heritage market hosted by Nest & Anchor which will welcome over 40 local traders who will be offering bespoke jewellery, sweet treats, mulled wine, delicious street food, and more.

The event has been sponsored by toob which is a full-fibre broadband provider and the Gosport Christmas Lights Switch-On 2023 is funded by Gosport Borough Council and presented by Hampshire Cultural Trust in partnership with Without Walls.