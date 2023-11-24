Christmas in Hampshire: Gosport Christmas light switch on event - here's the details
and live on Freeview channel 276
The annual Christmas light switch on event, which will take place in Gosport town centre on November 25, is expected to attract hundreds of people.
There will also be a day of fun that has been organised by the Hampshire Cultural Trust and activities will include performances by St John's School Choir, Big Noise Samba Band and Hampshire Music Services.
Local opera singer Lucy Mellors and her pianist will take the stage with their 'faulty jukebox’ and there will also be live music by The Spoils which will beperforming hits from across the decades.
There will be a heritage market hosted by Nest & Anchor which will welcome over 40 local traders who will be offering bespoke jewellery, sweet treats, mulled wine, delicious street food, and more.
The event has been sponsored by toob which is a full-fibre broadband provider and the Gosport Christmas Lights Switch-On 2023 is funded by Gosport Borough Council and presented by Hampshire Cultural Trust in partnership with Without Walls.
Nick Parbutt, CEO, toob, said: “toob are very happy to be a key sponsor at the Gosport Christmas light switch-on. We hope everyone enjoys the celebrations, and we are pleased to support and be a part of an event that brings the local community together in the run up to the festive period.”