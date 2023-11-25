Families gathered in the high street for a day of festive fun ahead of the Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas light switch on.

The event, which took place on November 25, was part of the ‘Christmas in Lee’ community day which offered a range of entertainment for everyone to get involved in including a street market which welcomed local traders who were selling Christmas gifts, crafts and decorations.

The high street was packed full of people that wanted to get a glimpse at the Christmas light switch on which has got everyone in the festive spirit.

Here are 12 pictures from the Christmas event:

Cousins Penny Ware (5) from Gosport and Henry Ware (4) from Fareham, meeting Father Christmas.

Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights were switched on in the High Street on Friday, November 24.

Charlotte Simmons (11) from Portchester with her grandma Debra Simmons from Lee-on-the-Solent.

The Ellis family and Bruce family from Stubbington and Fareham.