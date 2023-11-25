Christmas in Hampshire: Here are 12 festive pictures from the Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas Light switch on event
Families gathered in the high street for a day of festive fun ahead of the Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas light switch on.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Nov 2023, 11:18 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 11:19 GMT
The event, which took place on November 25, was part of the ‘Christmas in Lee’ community day which offered a range of entertainment for everyone to get involved in including a street market which welcomed local traders who were selling Christmas gifts, crafts and decorations.
The high street was packed full of people that wanted to get a glimpse at the Christmas light switch on which has got everyone in the festive spirit.
Here are 12 pictures from the Christmas event:
1 / 3