Christmas in Hampshire: Here are 35 pictures from Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On

Hundreds of people flocked to the city centre to get involved in the Christmas Light Switch On event.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Nov 2023, 08:12 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 08:14 GMT

The light switch on, which took place yesterday (Thursday, November 17), is one of three ‘Switch On Parties’ in the city and it was a huge success.

The event was hosted by Wave 105's Mark Collins and there were some special guests from the city's pantomimes as well as a Christmas show alongside a special appearance of Father Christmas and snowflake finale.

Here are 35 pictures from the event:

Hundreds of residents descended on Commercial Road to watch local dance troops and celebrities come together to turn on the Christmas lights. Pictured - The Commercial Road Christmas lights are switched on Photos by Alex Shute

1. Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On

Hundreds of residents descended on Commercial Road to watch local dance troops and celebrities come together to turn on the Christmas lights. Pictured - The Commercial Road Christmas lights are switched on Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

