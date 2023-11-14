Portsmouth’s Commercial Road will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland this week with families expected to flock to the annual light switch on.

The city is pulling out all of the stops this year to make sure there are a mple opportunities to get into the festive spirit. Kicking off the Christmas fun is the annual city centre light switch on in Commercial Road which will take place on Thursday, November 16.

It is one of three ‘Switch On Parties’ in the city which are being hosted by Wave 105's Mark Collins and features stars from the city's pantomimes and Christmas shows alongside a special appearance of Father Christmas and snowflake finale.

Christmas light switch on at Cosham, Portsmouth on Thursday 1st December 2022 Pictured: Crowds of people enjoying the event Picture: Habibur Rahman

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of the council with responsibility for Economic Development said: "I am delighted that we can countdown to Christmas with such a celebration of talent from our professional venues supported by a great cast of community choirs, festive music, and dancing.”

Palmerston Road’s switch on will take place on November 23 and Cosham High Street’s on November 30