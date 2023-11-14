Portsmouth Christmas Light Switch On in Commercial Road - where and when the event takes place
The city is pulling out all of the stops this year to make sure there are a mple opportunities to get into the festive spirit. Kicking off the Christmas fun is the annual city centre light switch on in Commercial Road which will take place on Thursday, November 16.
It is one of three ‘Switch On Parties’ in the city which are being hosted by Wave 105's Mark Collins and features stars from the city's pantomimes and Christmas shows alongside a special appearance of Father Christmas and snowflake finale.
The first city centre event will take place between 5pm and 7pm and will also mark the start of the city centre Christmas market which will offer festive treats including German sausages, glühwein, Christmas stockings and tree decorations. On Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays the market offers even more including fresh produce, gift ideas, clothing, and seasonal products for a great Christmas.
Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of the council with responsibility for Economic Development said: "I am delighted that we can countdown to Christmas with such a celebration of talent from our professional venues supported by a great cast of community choirs, festive music, and dancing.”
Palmerston Road’s switch on will take place on November 23 and Cosham High Street’s on November 30
This year will also welcome the return of Portsmouth on Ice, the real rink in Guildhall Square, which will be open from November 25 until January 7.