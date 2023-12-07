Christmas in Hampshire: Hilsea home puts on festive light show every night over Christmas to raise money for Sophie's Legacy
Damon Vincent, Hilsea, is on a mission to raise money for a well known charity, Sophie’s Legacy, by putting on a light show on his house.
The local ground worker has spent the last six years adorning his home in colourful lights in a bid to make a difference to charities.
He originally started his light show when his friend was in a time of need and he enjoyed it so much that he has continued with his fundraising endeavours.
This year, Damon is hoping to pull out all the stops and raise a grand total of £3,000 which will go towards the Stubbington-based charity which helps children and families in hospital.
Sophie's Legacy works with numerous hospitals across the area in the hope to improve the experience that people have whilst undergoing treatment – the charity provides vital supplies to families, parents and guardians when a young person is rushed into hospital.
The charity, which was founded by Charlotte Fairall, also aims to improve play in hospitals, the food and the understanding of childhood cancer.
Damon said: “It started six years ago, I had a friend that I raised some money for – she had cerebral palsy so they needed to raise loads of money so she could have an operation and that’s why I started the show.
"Ever since then I enjoy doing it so I have carried on doing it.
"So Sophie’s Legacy is a very good charity that helps people that get rushed into hospital and when they don’t have any supplies. Sophie’s Legacy is there to support these people.
"Every year, I choose a different charity. Through the Covid times it was a bit lower, so it was probably about £800 but the first two years it was about £3,000.”
He put up the bulk of lights for Halloween this year which meant that he only had to tweak them for Christmas and it took him a total of eight and a half hours to put up.
Damon will be putting the light show on every evening through the festive period and it has already been a hit with locals who have passed it.