A house in Hilsea will be putting on a light show every night over Christmas for charity.

The local ground worker has spent the last six years adorning his home in colourful lights in a bid to make a difference to charities.

He originally started his light show when his friend was in a time of need and he enjoyed it so much that he has continued with his fundraising endeavours.

Local ground worker, Damon Vincent is raising money for Sophie's Legacy by displaying a Christmas Light show every night. He's been doing this for 6 years for different charities and raised thousands of pounds for each charity. Pictured: Damon Vincent outside his home in Kipling Road, Hilsea on 7th December 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Sophie's Legacy works with numerous hospitals across the area in the hope to improve the experience that people have whilst undergoing treatment – the charity provides vital supplies to families, parents and guardians when a young person is rushed into hospital.

The charity, which was founded by Charlotte Fairall, also aims to improve play in hospitals, the food and the understanding of childhood cancer.

Damon said: “It started six years ago, I had a friend that I raised some money for – she had cerebral palsy so they needed to raise loads of money so she could have an operation and that’s why I started the show.

"Ever since then I enjoy doing it so I have carried on doing it.

"Every year, I choose a different charity. Through the Covid times it was a bit lower, so it was probably about £800 but the first two years it was about £3,000.”

He put up the bulk of lights for Halloween this year which meant that he only had to tweak them for Christmas and it took him a total of eight and a half hours to put up.