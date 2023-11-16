Christmas in Hampshire: Portchester Precinct Christmas Market to take place - here's the details
The event will have a lot of stalls which will offer things including sweets, toys, children’s clothes, gifts perfect for Christmas, candles and wax melts and much more.
There will also be the opportunity for families to meet and greet Frozen characters and there will even be an elf from the North Pole ready to get involved in the fun.
The event is working with Wave 105 to organise a raffle to raise money for Cash for Kids which supports children who have additional needs, who have gone through abuse, poverty and neglect.
To top things off, there will be hot food and live performances from the Follow Your Dreams Choir and Rock Choir.