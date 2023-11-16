News you can trust since 1877
Christmas in Hampshire: Portchester Precinct Christmas Market to take place - here's the details

There will be something for everyone at the Portchester Precinct Christmas Market which will take place this month.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Nov 2023, 07:43 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 07:46 GMT
The Christmas market is set to take place on November 25 between at Portchester Precinct.

The event will have a lot of stalls which will offer things including sweets, toys, children’s clothes, gifts perfect for Christmas, candles and wax melts and much more.

There will also be the opportunity for families to meet and greet Frozen characters and there will even be an elf from the North Pole ready to get involved in the fun.

Portchester Precinct Christmas Market is going to offer a huge amount of things to get involved in. Photo: Dangubic - stock.adobe.comPortchester Precinct Christmas Market is going to offer a huge amount of things to get involved in. Photo: Dangubic - stock.adobe.com
Portchester Precinct Christmas Market is going to offer a huge amount of things to get involved in. Photo: Dangubic - stock.adobe.com

The event is working with Wave 105 to organise a raffle to raise money for Cash for Kids which supports children who have additional needs, who have gone through abuse, poverty and neglect.

To top things off, there will be hot food and live performances from the Follow Your Dreams Choir and Rock Choir.

The event will take place between 11 and 4pm and for more information click here.

