Christmas in Hampshire: Portchester Precinct transformed into winter wonderland with Christmas market - see 9 pictures
Portchester welcomed hundreds of people to its Christmas market which took place over the weekend.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Nov 2023, 15:29 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 15:30 GMT
Taking place on November 25, the event presented a huge range of stalls which offered something for everyone.
From sweets to toys to children’s clothes there was an array of local businesses and tradespeople showcasing works of art.
The event also had a raffle which was raising money for Cash for Kids which is a charity that supports young people affected by abuse, poverty, neglect and children who need additional help.
See 9 pictures from the Portchester Christmas Market:
1 / 3