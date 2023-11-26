News you can trust since 1877
Christmas in Hampshire: Santa's Grotto opens up in Greywell Shopping Centre in Leigh Park

A popular Christmas grotto has returned for another year to mark the start of the festive season.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Nov 2023, 16:11 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 16:12 GMT

The Christmas grotto, equipped with elf characters and Santa, has returned to Greywell Shopping Centre in Leigh Park, Havant.

The grotto opened its snowy doors up to children and families on November 25 and the first day was a hit with everyone involved.

The festive grotto will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 4:30pm and the week before Christmas, the grotto will be open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday – with Friday, December 22 being the last day of the grotto.

For more information, click here.

See 8 pictures of the grotto opening:

Albie, 3, meets Father Christmas. Leigh Park Christmas grotto at Greywell Shopping Centre, Leigh Park, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-42)

Albie, 3, meets Father Christmas. Leigh Park Christmas grotto at Greywell Shopping Centre, Leigh Park, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-42) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Sophie, 8. Leigh Park Christmas grotto at Greywell Shopping Centre, Leigh Park, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-44)

Sophie, 8. Leigh Park Christmas grotto at Greywell Shopping Centre, Leigh Park, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-44) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Sisters Amelia, 6, and Melody, 6. Leigh Park Christmas grotto at Greywell Shopping Centre, Leigh Park, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-43)

Sisters Amelia, 6, and Melody, 6. Leigh Park Christmas grotto at Greywell Shopping Centre, Leigh Park, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-43) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Children, from left, Laya, 2, Hattie, 9, and Arnie, 4 meet Father Christmas and one of his elves. Leigh Park Christmas grotto at Greywell Shopping Centre, Leigh Park, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-40)

Children, from left, Laya, 2, Hattie, 9, and Arnie, 4 meet Father Christmas and one of his elves. Leigh Park Christmas grotto at Greywell Shopping Centre, Leigh Park, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-40) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

