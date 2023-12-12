A Cosham family have put on a fantastically festive computerised light show in a bid to raise money for charity.

The Semmens Family have been decorating their home in an incredible computerised light show which has been taking place on the front of their house every night since December 1, 2023.

The family is in their third year of putting on the light show and they have previously raised money for Home Start Portsmouth and Sophie’s Legacy – and they have definitley gained a following.

Dozens of locals have made their way down to Highbury Grove to get a glimpse at what Kelly and Myles have created and the show has taken centre stage in Cosham.

Myles said: “So this is our Christmas show we put on for small charities in and around Portsmouth. This year we have chosen Motiv8 who support mental health for young adults and teenagers.

SEE ALSO: Exquisite three bedroom period home in Portsmouth offers timeless interior designs

"This is our third year, last year we raised just over £1,600 for Sophie’s Legacy so we are hoping to get something similar this year.

"To put all of the decorations up, it takes approximatley eight hours and I sequence the songs throughout the year starting in January.”

Family friendly and festive tunes will play during the show and the sycronised lights has had a brilliant response.

The show will be running until New Years Day and so far, the family has managed to raise £270 for the charity and to make a donation, click here.

1 . The Semmens Family Light Show The Semmens Family Light Show in Highbury Grove in Cosham, which is a big hit in the area. Picture: Sarah Standing (111223-3487) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . The Semmens Family Light Show The Semmens Family Light Show in Highbury Grove in Cosham, which is a big hit in the area. Pictured is: Myles (52) and Kelly Semmens (50). Picture: Sarah Standing (111223-3388) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . The Semmens Family Light Show The Semmens Family Light Show in Highbury Grove in Cosham, which is a bit hit in the area. Picture: Sarah Standing (111223-3474) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . The Semmens Family Light Show The Semmens Family Light Show in Highbury Grove in Cosham, which is a big hit in the area. Picture: Sarah Standing (111223-3439) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales