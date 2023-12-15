Christmas in Portsmouth: Here are 49 pictures from Christmas Light Switch On's in Commercial Road and Palmerston Road
Thousands of people in total came together to watch the city become a sparkly wonderland ready for Christmas with the annual light switch on events.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
The light switch on parties, which were held in Commercial Road, on November 17, and Palmerston Road, on November 23, welcomed festive fun, music and live entertainment to get people in the spirit of Christmas. Each year, the light switch on events are highly anticipated and despite the Cosham High Street event having to be cancelled due to health and safety, the Christmas lights have been embraced by locals. The lights will continue to sparkle throughout the festive period.
