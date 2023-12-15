The light switch on parties, which were held in Commercial Road, on November 17, and Palmerston Road, on November 23, welcomed festive fun, music and live entertainment to get people in the spirit of Christmas. Each year, the light switch on events are highly anticipated and despite the Cosham High Street event having to be cancelled due to health and safety, the Christmas lights have been embraced by locals. The lights will continue to sparkle throughout the festive period.