Church warden wins £10,000 in prize draw from Fareham car showroom Eden Vauxhall

The lucky driver walked away with the cash prize after entering a competition at a Fareham car dealer.

Eden Motor Group holds a yearly ‘VIP Promotion’ competition which offers all customers during the promotion period the opportunity to be an Eden Motor Group VIP winner.

The group operates Eden Vauxhall Fareham at Speedfields Park, where Brian Sadler, from Winchester, was entered into the prize draw after purchasing a new Vauxhall Grandland X.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He says that he has had a challenging year, having only worked for five days during the Covid pandemic due to being furlough from his position as a coach driver.

Now, Mr Sadler, 69, says that he will be assisting his granddaughter with a deposit so that she can buy a house.

A church warden, Mr Sadler is keeping busy by currently assisting with a project to refurbish a 60 year old church.

James Kurd, operations director of Eden Motor Group, said: ‘Myself and the team were extremely excited to giveaway this prize, especially in what has been a challenging year.

‘On behalf of everyone at Eden, we would like to thank all of the customers who purchased a car during the VIP Weekend.

‘We wish Mr Sadler many happy years of motoring in his new Grandland X which is a fantastic car!’

Eden Motor Group regularly ‘gives back’ to its communities and customers through promotions like this one. It also hosts charity events such as the Macmillan Coffee Morning, which has seen the group donate more than £30,000 in recent years.