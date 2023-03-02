That is because March 2023 marks 10 years since the Reel Cinema Fareham was acquired and rebranded by Reel Cinemas, the UK’s leading independent cinema chain.

The weekend of March 11/12 will see a two-day 10th anniversary celebration take place at the Vannes Parade venue, with activities for families, giveaways and competitions taking place over the two days and tickets for all performances priced at just £3.49 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Reel Cinemas takes great pride in being at the heart of the community and is offering a special thank you to all those people who have supported the Reel Cinema Fareham as customers,’ the company said.

Reel Cinema in Fareham.

READ NOW: City centre brawl latest

There will be a selection of films playing that will appeal to a wide range of cinemagoers including Scream VI, Creed III, Champions and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Over two hundred Gift Bags of two different types will be handed out to customers over the weekend. These will feature a range of items such as 90g pouches of sweets, Chewits, Tote bags, and Pens and key rings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad