The former News HQ in London Road printed its final run of editions this morning following a decision by owners DMG Media to close up shop.

The production of The News was transferred to the News Centre on August 25, 1969, from its former home in Stanhope Road.

News of the site’s closure has been met with sadness from city leaders, including the current editor of The News, Mark Waldron.

The former News printing press in London Road, Hilsea, has closed today following a decision by its current owners DMG Media.

He said: ‘It is sad to see a chapter in the history of The News come to a close through the shut down of our press hall at The News Centre in Hilsea.

‘But the beating heart of our operation – our trained and trusted journalists – remain based in the city and our coverage of Portsmouth and surrounding towns and villages will not be diminished by this operational change.

‘We are proud to be the city’s number one news provider on our website and in the paper and remain committed to provide the news and information you need and to celebrate all that is good within our communities.’

Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council, was disappointed by DMG’s decision to axe the printing hub – which was purchased in October 2020.

He said: ‘I’m sad that The Daily Mail has chosen to shut the site and the loss of jobs that are going to come as a result of that.

‘I don’t think anybody expected when they bought it that it would close like this. It’s very sad. The Daily Mail hasn’t talked to us at all about this.’

DMG Media said the move to close the site today was a ‘difficult but necessary decision’, adding that staff and unions had been consulted throughout.

A spokesman added: ‘We wish to thank everyone for their continued cooperation and understanding. A decision on the future use of the site has not been made.’

Gary Jeffries, partner at commercial property agents Vail Williams in Portsmouth, said the site has plenty of potential.

‘It looks to me to be a very good residential site. There would be very strong interest from national and regional housebuilders – but there are flood zone constraints to consider,’ he said.

‘Given the location, I could see the site being appropriate for higher density housing, to include apartments. It could deliver some much-needed affordable housing for the city.’

However, the property mogul said it would be unlikely the site would be used to house a new budget retailer like Lidl and Aldi, which are ‘well represented close by’.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said he would like the site to potentially be used for military housing.

He added: ‘We will try and talk to the Daily Mail Group to see what their plans for the site will be. Because it’s so close to where all the Territorial Army centres are, I would like to look to do some housing for veterans there.’

The News was the first daily newspaper in England with a daily sale of more than 100,000.