Portsmouth residents have been unmasked as among those most likely to ‘cheat’ in card and board games.

The research team at World of Card Games analysed Google search volume data for terms related to cheating in various card and board games, with popular searches including "how to cheat at Cluedo," "Scrabble cheats," and "how to cheat at Monopoly."

Analysis has shown that for every 10'000 people in Portsmouth 41.21 have searched in google for how to cheat on games such as Monopoly, Scrabble and Cluedo. | Mitch - stock.adobe.com

The cities were then ranked, with Portsmouth ranked sixth with 41.21 searches for card and board game cheating methods per 10,000 residents, with Peterborough topping the list, followed by Croydon and Newcastle upon Tyne.

Holger Sindbaek, Founder of World of Card Games, said: "It seems the holiday spirit might include a dash of mischief! While we can't endorse bending the rules, it's clear that many Brits are looking to gain an edge in their family game nights.Perhaps it's the allure of bragging rights at the Christmas dinner table, or maybe some folks are just tired of losing to Gran at Gin Rummy.

“Whatever the reason, we hope players remember that the real joy of game night comes from the fun of playing together – not from having an ace up one's sleeve. After all, nothing beats the warm feeling of a well-earned victory shared with loved ones during the holidays."