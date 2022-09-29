City’s ‘Enough is Enough’ rally set to take place this weekend will protest cost of living emergency and blast tax cuts for the rich
PORTSMOUTH is one of several UK cities set to host a day of action in protest of the cost of living emergency.
The Enough is Enough rally will take place on Saturday, October 1, with a protest march in the city.
Enough is Enough is a new campaign, demanding a real pay rise, decent homes for all, slashing of energy bills, an end to food poverty, and the taxing of the rich.
After assembling at Guildhall Square at 10am, the demonstrators will march past Portsmouth and Southsea railway station and then through Commercial Road precinct.
At the top of Commercial Road, the crowd will retrace its route back to the Guildhall Square where speakers will talk about trade union disputes and campaigns.
The march aims to show solidarity with those taking strike action, as well as demanding real government action on the cost of living emergency.
Jon Woods, chair of the Portsmouth Trades Council, said: ‘We need to send a message to Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng that tax cuts for the rich and more anti trade union laws will not be tolerated.’
The march will assemble earlier than the last rally, held on August 20, to make it easier for those who are on strike picket lines to attend.
A launch meeting for Portsmouth’s Enough is Enough campaign was held on Tuesday, September 27, and was attended by 80 supporters.
Hosted by Portsmouth Trade Union Council, the meeting welcomed speakers from different groups of workers who are currently taking strike action.