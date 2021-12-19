The Volkswagens were part of a classic VW Christmas cruise through Portsmouth and Southsea, starting from the Bridge Tavern at the Camber.

Pete Turner, who sent in the pictures, said: ‘It ended up being around 20 Volkswagens lit up with Christmas lights and tinsel, driving in a convoy around busy areas like Albert Road. It worked amazingly as it had everyone beeping, waving, cheering us on and a fair few people recording all the vehicles.’

Pete added: ‘We decided to do it as everyone in the group didn’t really feel like it was Christmas. And with everything that’s happened with Covid, everyone’s mental health wasn’t good. I genuinely wasn’t expecting that big of a turn out so we didn’t have a charity lined up.

‘But next year I’m planning on getting permission from Portsmouth council to do a proper convoy with a charity bucket going around and to get a bit of notice out to everyone so they can come out to enjoy it.’

