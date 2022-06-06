Classical concert by Portsmouth Philharmonic will fundraise for rare brain condition charity

The concert, postponed from March, will take place on Saturday, June 25 at the Church of the Resurrection, Penrhyn Road, Drayton, starting at 7.30pm.

The concert is in aid of Cavernoma Alliance UK (CAUK).

A cavernoma is made up of abnormal blood vessels and can be found in the brain and/or spinal cord. Although one person in 600, in the UK, has a brain cavernoma without symptoms, about one in 400,000 with cavernoma can suffer haemorrhages, seizures, headaches and other neurological problems such as dizziness, slurred speech, double vision and tremors.

The Portsmouth Philharmonic Orchestra playing at one of its charity concerts. Picture by: Colin Farmery

Tickets cost £8 for adults with accompanied children free. Tickets can be bought here: skiddle.com.

Tickets will also be available on the door.