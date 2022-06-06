Urban Vocal Group - UVG - starts up a Gosport branch of its award-winning family

Meeting at Rowner Youth Arts and Media Centre, formerly the Nimrod Community Centre, the free weekly sessions will support young people to aspire and achieve through singing and music-making activities while making friends and having fun.

Sessions for those aged seven-11 years will run from 5–5.45pm, and for 12-18 years from 6–7.30pm. All abilities are welcome – there are no auditions and there is no need to book – just turn up on the day.

UVG – The Urban Vocal Group, which is part of The Guildhall Trust, has been supporting young people in the community since 2008 with established youth vocal groups available in Portsmouth and Havant and a range of mentoring and skills development opportunities on offer.

The Urban Vocal Group performing in 2019

Performance opportunities are also available for those that wish, including the opportunity to perform at Portsmouth Guildhall and festivals/events in the area.

Co-Founder and UVG projects manager for The Guildhall Trust, Charlie Fletcher said: ‘We are delighted to be bringing the magic of UVG to Gosport!

‘The impact that being part of one of our groups can have is astonishing – to see young people grow in their abilities, confidence and just be having fun away from daily pressures is amazing to see. If you enjoy singing, this is the group for you – and it’s free – so come along and give it a try.’