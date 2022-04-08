Couple Sue and Eddy Page of Blackthorn Drive bought the can of Fabuloso bathroom mousse from a nearby shop earlier this year, having used the product for more than a year without any drama.

But the pair say they were shocked when the canister exploded just a few weeks later, damaging their bathroom tiles and flooring.

Sue has said she called the company five times to make a complaint and request for the can to be picked up for inspection, with the couple receiving, completing, and returning a complaints form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddy Page, 71 of Gosport shows the remains of a can of Fabulosa Mousse that had exploded, chipping the cermic on the adjacent toilet, lifting the laminate flooring and blowing the bath mat across the room. Photo: Alex Shute Pictured - Eddy Page

Now the Pages have been left further aggravated by a statement issued by Fabuloso – claiming there is no record of the complaint.

In the statement, a spokeswoman from the company said: ‘The health and safety of our customers is of utmost importance to us and we take any reported incidents seriously.

We follow a strict complaints procedure, the first step of which is to record the complaint. We have checked our records and there is no complaint on file from Mr and Mrs Page.

‘We would urge the customer to get in contact with us by emailing [email protected], so we can arrange the collection of the product and investigate the matter fully.’

Sue said she had phoned a company representative who then arranged for a complaints form to be sent to the pair, who do not have an email account.

Sue said: ‘We did send a form off – that was about four weeks ago. They sent a (post delivery firm) DPD driver to deliver it. And I asked him, ‘do you need to take the can away?’

‘And he said he had no instructions to pick anything up.

‘I left it a week and then called about the form, and I was told someone would be around to deal with it in person.

‘No one came.

‘I have spoken to someone from the company five times.’

Eddy added: ‘It makes me angry. It could have been a more serious incident.’

The firm said it products are ‘fully compliant with all safety regulations’.