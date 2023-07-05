The coastguard, including crews from Portsmouth, were deployed to the scene at Bosham in Chichester Harbour last night. A UK Coastguard spokeswoman said they were alerted at 9.34pm.

‘A male was stuck in the mud and a vessel had taken on water at Bosham in Chichester Harbour,’ she added. ‘All persons self recovered to the shore.’

The man got into difficulty in Bosham, Chichester Harbour, last night (July 4). Picture: Google Street View.

The stop message was given at 10.31pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.