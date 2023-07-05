News you can trust since 1877
Coastguard deployed after man seen stuck in the mud and vessel taking on water in Chichester Harbour

A man was seen struggling in the mud with his vessel taking on water at a harbour.
By Freddie Webb
Published 5th Jul 2023, 07:50 BST- 1 min read

The coastguard, including crews from Portsmouth, were deployed to the scene at Bosham in Chichester Harbour last night. A UK Coastguard spokeswoman said they were alerted at 9.34pm.

‘A male was stuck in the mud and a vessel had taken on water at Bosham in Chichester Harbour,’ she added. ‘All persons self recovered to the shore.’

The man got into difficulty in Bosham, Chichester Harbour, last night (July 4). Picture: Google Street View.The man got into difficulty in Bosham, Chichester Harbour, last night (July 4). Picture: Google Street View.
The stop message was given at 10.31pm.

