Colourful scenes as the Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival celebrates its 40th anniversary with fabulous parade - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 29th Jun 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2025, 14:46 BST

There were colourful scenes yesterday (Saturday, June 28) at the Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival which celebrating its 40th anniversary in style.

The event has been a cherished part of the community since its debut in 1985 which kick-started its proceedings with a colourful procession from Victory Primary School heading towards the green in the middle of Paulsgrove.

Participants included musicians, scouts, school children and dancers - and a Dalek from Doctor Who.

Further details on the event can be found on https://www.pawca.uk/

Paulsgrove Adventure playground crew take to the street parade with bubbles and fun for the young people Pictured by Alec Chapman

1. Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival

Paulsgrove Adventure playground crew take to the street parade with bubbles and fun for the young people Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Lee operating the Happy Dot Dalek on the street parade in Paulsgrove Pictured by Alec Chapman

2. Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival

Lee operating the Happy Dot Dalek on the street parade in Paulsgrove Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
The Tinman from Wizard of Oz waking down the Paulsgrove brick road with local scouts group Pictured by Alec Chapman

3. Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival

The Tinman from Wizard of Oz waking down the Paulsgrove brick road with local scouts group Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
The TS Tenacity marching Band lead the street parade in Paulsgrove Pictured by Alec Chapman

4. Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival

The TS Tenacity marching Band lead the street parade in Paulsgrove Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PaulsgroveCommunityMusicRoad ClosuresSchools
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice