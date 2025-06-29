The event has been a cherished part of the community since its debut in 1985 which kick-started its proceedings with a colourful procession from Victory Primary School heading towards the green in the middle of Paulsgrove.
Participants included musicians, scouts, school children and dancers - and a Dalek from Doctor Who.
1. Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival
Paulsgrove Adventure playground crew take to the street parade with bubbles and fun for the young people
Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
2. Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival
Lee operating the Happy Dot Dalek on the street parade in Paulsgrove
Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
3. Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival
The Tinman from Wizard of Oz waking down the Paulsgrove brick road with local scouts group
Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
4. Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival
The TS Tenacity marching Band lead the street parade in Paulsgrove
Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
