The first day of the event has left ticket holders eager for more following a jam packed day of activities and guest talks.

The venue has been completely transformed for the two day event and there is an endless amount of things to do with each floor of the Guildhall hosting something different.

Comic Con 2023 - The Joker Squad created the Star Wars experience at Portsmouth's Comic Con and Jason and Petria have been walking around the venue as characters from the film series. Pictured: Jason Roe (left) and Petria Roe dressed as a Wookie (right)

The experience has a number of the characters from the famous film franchise and at approximately 12noon today there was a Star Wars parade consisting of Chewbacca, Stormtroopers and more.

Prop makers within the team, Jason and Petria Roe have been sporting their Wookie costumes today and they said that they are excited to be at the event.

Jason said: ‘This is the highlight of the year, we do other festivals but this is our third year here and it is amazing. We are grateful to do what we enjoy and raise money for charity.

‘I have loved Star Wars since I was a child so since 1977 and I started the costumes about four or five years ago and I just caught the bug.’

Comic Con 2023 - Pictured: Ian Flowers (left0 as Hagrid from Harry Potter and Claire Finnimore dressed as Professor Sprout.

From the Doctor Who experience which features the Daleks and celebrity guests, to the games corner where people can take a break from exploring and settle down with a board game, there is something for everyone.

Sporting his best clothes was Ian Flowers who went dressed as Hagrid and the seven foot Gosport man was stopping people in their tracks due to his uncanny resemblance to Robbie Coltrane in the films.

Claire Finnimore, Ian’s friend, handmade the outfit which took days to create and they have been the talk of the Comic Con town today.

Ian said: ‘We had to test run the outfit so we went to the Harry Potter Studio Tour with it and we were getting stopped all the way round with people asking for photos.