Comic Con 2023: Long queues at Guildhall as popular event returns to Portsmouth this weekend

There are currently long queues at Guildhall as Comic Con returns to Portsmouth this weekend.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read

Lots of famous faces can be seen in the crowd along with some lesser known ones as people gathered for the start of the weekend event. People waved and cheered as anticipation builds for the popular event.

This year the event is focusing on two main themes – Villians and the Multiverse – both of which are crucial elements to the world of science fiction.

Comic Con queues at Guildhall on June 3, 2023.Comic Con queues at Guildhall on June 3, 2023.
Comic Con queues at Guildhall on June 3, 2023.
To make the weekend even better there will be former cast members from Doctor Who to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the programme.

For fans of Doctor Who, Star Wars, Jurassic World and anything comic related, look no further because the weekend is jam-packed with exciting experiences, talks, games and numerous activities to get involved in.

The doors opened at 10am with Guildhall packed with excited ticket holders raring to go.

Pictured: People dressed up in cosplay at last year's Portsmouth Comic Con. Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: People dressed up in cosplay at last year's Portsmouth Comic Con. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: People dressed up in cosplay at last year's Portsmouth Comic Con. Picture: Habibur Rahman
