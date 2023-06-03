Lots of famous faces can be seen in the crowd along with some lesser known ones as people gathered for the start of the weekend event. People waved and cheered as anticipation builds for the popular event.

Comic Con queues at Guildhall on June 3, 2023.

To make the weekend even better there will be former cast members from Doctor Who to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the programme.

For fans of Doctor Who, Star Wars, Jurassic World and anything comic related, look no further because the weekend is jam-packed with exciting experiences, talks, games and numerous activities to get involved in.

The doors opened at 10am with Guildhall packed with excited ticket holders raring to go.