Social welfare charity Horndean Community Association operates from Merchistoun Hall in Horndean.

As well as running a programme of activities and events, the association is able to offer community groups use of meeting rooms at the hall, which is a Grade II listed building.

There are four and a half acres of grounds, as well as a large hall, bar lounge and kitchen, and subsidiary rooms.

The association's weekly Monday Morning Social - now meeting in their third decade.

The trustees of Horndean Community Association have closely monitored the impact of the Covid pandemic on the quality of lives of the community it serves.

Association manager Brendan Charles says that his team has been very concerned at learning that the pandemic has seen local groups closing or facing closure - leaving people isolated and without important social contact and support.

Brendan said: ‘What is worrying is that in an environment like the pandemic which breeds fear anyhow, there is the added concern as to what will be there at the other side as we come out.’

The group meets every week.

Now, Horndean Community Association is keen to get the message out that it is able to support services to run activities and groups at the hall.

Brendan added: ‘We are here, we have the space, and we have the capacity to provide services.

‘So if you are a group found, or in danger of being found, without a facility or a home, please do speak to us - we are confident that we can accommodate you.’

Members of the social club.

One group has already been launched and runs at the hall after a local club ran the risk of closure - until the association was made aware of the issue.

Brendan said: ‘Without hesitation we said - then why do you not come together and make up a group here?

‘We have the space, we have the facilities and the expertise to run a group.

‘Call it an instinctive reaction, but this is where community development really comes into its own. We do this every day of our working life.’

The Monday Morning Social group meets.

Brendan can be contacted on 023 9400 1394 or email him at [email protected]

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron