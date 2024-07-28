SomersFest took place on Saturday, July 27, across several streets in Somerstown in an event run by Portsmouth City Council and funded by Gunwharf Quays and Colas. As part of the event they also unveiled a brand new community garden as part of the Somers Orchard project which is part of the redevelopment of the former Horatia and Leamington tower blocks.
The event was a success with community coming out to take part in the events and peruse the stalls. There were a number of live music performances as well as artistic ones, including gymnastics and dancing. Children were also able to hone their tennis and football skills.
Here are 17 photos of the fantastic community event:
