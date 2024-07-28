Community festival a hit as Somerstown holds its first SomersFest with live music, street food, and a range of activities

By Joe Williams
Published 28th Jul 2024, 15:44 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2024, 15:47 BST
An inaugural community street event took place in Portsmouth this weekend as crowds came out to enjoy the sun and activities.

SomersFest took place on Saturday, July 27, across several streets in Somerstown in an event run by Portsmouth City Council and funded by Gunwharf Quays and Colas. As part of the event they also unveiled a brand new community garden as part of the Somers Orchard project which is part of the redevelopment of the former Horatia and Leamington tower blocks.

The event was a success with community coming out to take part in the events and peruse the stalls. There were a number of live music performances as well as artistic ones, including gymnastics and dancing. Children were also able to hone their tennis and football skills.

Here are 17 photos of the fantastic community event:

Rob and Claire of the Sour Duo perform at SomersFest, a free festival of food and music run by Portsmouth City Council in Somerstown Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-43)

1. SomersFest

Rob and Claire of the Sour Duo perform at SomersFest, a free festival of food and music run by Portsmouth City Council in Somerstown Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-43)Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Mia Barnard and artist StillDSG at SomersFest, a free festival of food and music run by Portsmouth City Council in Somerstown.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-59)

2. SomersFest

Mia Barnard and artist StillDSG at SomersFest, a free festival of food and music run by Portsmouth City Council in Somerstown.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-59)Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Crowds enjoyed a gymnastic performance from children at SomersFest in Somerstown.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-58)

3. SomersFest

Crowds enjoyed a gymnastic performance from children at SomersFest in Somerstown.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-58)Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
The Cantrelle Singers perform at SomersFest, a free festival of food and music run by Portsmouth City Council in SomerstownPicture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-)

4. SomersFest

The Cantrelle Singers perform at SomersFest, a free festival of food and music run by Portsmouth City Council in SomerstownPicture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-)Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Gunwharf QuaysPortsmouth City CouncilLeamington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.