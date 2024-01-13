A community is rallying around to support a “beautiful” Portsmouth family make memories as their “bravest little man” fights terminal brain cancer aged just seven.

“Adored” Torben Haywood received the devastating diagnosis a year ago of medulloblastoma, a horrific cancer of the brain which cannot be cured. Medical professionals have given the Ark Dickens Primary Academy pupil no more than a year to live.

His parents Amy and Aaron and siblings Saxon and Aurora are being supported by locals with a Go Fund Me set up to support the Buckland family. Close friend Stacey Donnelly said: “I'm trying to raise money so that he and his beautiful family can make as many memories together as possible before his time comes and to hopefully help with costs when it does happen. The family is so lovely. He has an older sister and a younger brother who absolutely adore him too.”

Torben Haywood

Writing on the fundraising page Stacey added: “I am fundraising for the bravest little man I have ever had the pleasure of meeting and his beautiful family. Torben was diagnosed with a brain tumour a little over a year ago.

“He has had multiple surgeries and treatments including chemotherapy to fight this. Torben is a very very strong boy but cancer is such a horrible illness. He, his siblings and his parents have been through so much and the strength they all possess is absolutely awe inspiring. They all deserve the world.

“I'd like to help raise as much money as possible to allow the family to make perfect memories together and to put a smile on his and his siblings faces without having to worry about how they can afford to and to ease the financial strain after. Trips to and from hospital alone is a huge financial strain on any family going through this horrible illness.

“To raise the money I will be tattooing the most perfect little dinosaur drawn by the mighty Torben himself (he loves his diplodocus) once the target has been reached. The donations will not be going toward the cost of the tattoo and 100 per cent of donations received will be going to the family.

“I know times are hard at the moment so if you can't donate I would really appreciate a share. Thank you everyone for taking the time to read this.”