Andrew Montgomery, 94, who is described as ‘still very independent’ was last seen around 4pm today (August 11) in Chilcomb Road in Southampton and could have boarded a First bus into the city centre, having said he wanted to travel to Romsey.

In an appeal for information Hampshire police said: ‘We and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Andrew Montgomery, 94, from Southampton has been reported missing

‘Andrew is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall, slim and with white hair. He is believed to have two walking sticks with him.

‘When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey and black trilby, large dark glasses, a blue vertical striped top and a chain with a St Christopher's cross on it. He also had on dark trousers.

‘If you have seen Andrew or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 1577 of today's date.’

