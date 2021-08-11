Emergency services called to Waterlooville road after incident with two cars

EMERGENCY services have been called to Waterlooville road this evening after incident with two cars.

By Fiona Callingham
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 8:02 pm
Updated Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 8:03 pm

Several ambulances and fire trucks were pictured on the junction at Purbrook Way and College Road in Purbrook at around 7pm.

The section of the road has been closed to traffic.

An incident on the Purbrook Way and College Road junction in Waterlooville. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

Pictures from the scene show two cars were involved.

The South Central Ambulance Service, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for more information.

More to follow.

