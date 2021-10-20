'Concerns' for missing boy, 16, last seen on Tuesday before disappearance
POLICE are appealing to the public to find a boy who went missing yesterday.
Omario, 16, from Andover, was last seen in Charlton Road at 2.30pm yesterday afternoon when he failed to return home.
Police and his family have revealed they are ‘concerned for his welfare’ and are now asking the public to help find him.
He often travels using buses and he has links to Bournemouth – where officers believe he might be.
He is described as 5ft 7ins tall with short dark hair and with a slim build who wears glasses.
Has a cleft palate and speaks with a slight speech impediment
He was last seen wearing white jeans, a black and white shirt, brown shoes/boots, was carrying a rucksack and had a grey rain jacket with him.
Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts can call 101, quoting 44210420560.
Call 999 in an emergency.