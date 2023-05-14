News you can trust since 1877
'Concerns for welfare' of missing Havant man who 'could be anywhere in county' or beyond

A Havant man has gone missing with police calling on anyone who sees him to make contact with them amid ‘concerns for welfare’.

By Steve Deeks
Published 14th May 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 09:48 BST

Simon Cardy, 27, was last seen at around 2.05pm yesterday in the New Road area of Havant. ‘We’re concerned for his welfare and have been conducting a number of enquiries to locate him. As part of our efforts we also asking members of the public to please report any sightings to us,’ a police statement said.

Simon is described as white, tall and slim with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow long sleeve top with black trousers. ‘Simon enjoys long walks and may walk for miles across the countryside, so could be anywhere in the county or may have even left Hampshire,’ the statement added.

Missing Simon Cardy. Pic Hants policeMissing Simon Cardy. Pic Hants police
Missing Simon Cardy. Pic Hants police
If you see Simon, please dial 999 and quote reference 44230188405.

