Simon Cardy, 27, was last seen at around 2.05pm yesterday in the New Road area of Havant. ‘We’re concerned for his welfare and have been conducting a number of enquiries to locate him. As part of our efforts we also asking members of the public to please report any sightings to us,’ a police statement said.

Simon is described as white, tall and slim with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow long sleeve top with black trousers. ‘Simon enjoys long walks and may walk for miles across the countryside, so could be anywhere in the county or may have even left Hampshire,’ the statement added.

Missing Simon Cardy. Pic Hants police

