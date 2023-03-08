Condor Ferries’ new roll on-roll off ferry will begin operating between the UK and the Channel Islands later this year, adding ‘greater resilience, capacity and connectivity’, the firm has said.

Currently operating in New Zealand as the MV Straitsman, the 125 metre long vessel, which carries both freight and passengers, is to operate on the lifeline freight supply route from Portsmouth International Port to Jersey and Guernsey. The ship is to be renamed.

Condor Ferries acquires passenger and freight vessel for Portsmouth-Channel Islands routes. Pic supplied/ Doug Houghton NZ / Alamy Stock Photo

Condor provides year round sailings, linking Portsmouth and Poole, the Channel Islands and the French ports of St Malo and Cherbourg, using a mixed fleet of high speed and conventional ships.

