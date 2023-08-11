Controversial new residents' parking zone in Stamshaw approved by council

The proposal for the area south of the park and ride down to, and including, Wilson Road and bordered by the M275 and London Road has divided opinion among people living on the effected streets.

As a result, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson agreed that while the scheme would be brought in, a further consultation would be held six months after its launch to gather views before a final decision is made.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson

“I live in an area that wasn’t and now has a two-hour limit for non-residents and our experience has been that it’s helped enormously getting rid of cars that were just dumped for weeks and weeks and never moved,” the Milton ward councillor said at his decision meeting on Thursday (August 10). “Overall, it hasn’t made an enormous difference but it’s made a noticeable difference.

“The issue here is that the people in the south of this area have been really clear that they want something but it’s much less clear in the north. But if I just said yes to one in the south there would be displacement to the north.

“My feeling is that it’s best to do it as one but write into this that there will be a review in six months to see what people think.”

A shortage in parking spaces in the area has been exacerbated by the introduction of parking zones in neighbouring areas while a council report said some residents also “own too many cars”.

The scheme was supported by Nelson ward councillor Lee Hunt who said people living in areas of the city already covered by other zones welcomed the impact they had had.

“I have huge sympathy for the people opposed to this but we have been around this issue for decades but we know that once these schemes go in people really don’t want them to then be taken out,” he said.

Questionnaires were sent to the 1,381 homes in the area last September. Of those who responded, two-thirds supported the introduction of permits.

However, there were more objections than comments in support of the scheme during the formal consultation held earlier this year. Sixty-two people wrote to the council in support while 77 objected, mainly on cost grounds.

Richard Gould, who lives in the area, was one of two people to speak against the scheme on Thursday.

“The proposal put before you doesn’t adequately address the concerns – it’s a blanket response that’s inappropriate for the issues around Stamshaw North,” he said, adding: “It doesn’t reflect current modern living arrangements.”