Controversial plans for former care home in Southsea recommended for approval

Proposed plans for the site.

Dozens of people hav e objected to the Yeoman Property Developments planning application for the St Michael's Lodge site, citing concerns the area around Gold Street was 'too crowded' and a lack of parking provision. A 71-signature petition has also been submitted.

Argent Court resident James Castle said these issues would be exacerbated by other projects in the pipeline nearby.

'With the ongoing redevelopment of the former Brewery House into 17 flats, I feel the local area is already crowded enough and the addition of this development will only add to this,' he said. 'The impact of Brewery House after completion should be considered before allowing any new development to take place.'

Under the plans submitted at the end of 2020, the development includes the construction of 12 three- and four-bed homes and six one- and two-bed flats. The flats would all be made available on an affordable basis.

Eighteen parking spaces are proposed for future residents.

Planning permission has previously been granted for a four-storey, 90-bed care home on the site but the scheme has not been progressed. St Michael's Lodge was demolished in 2002.

'Priority has been given to ensuring that the layout, scale and appearance of the residential scheme compliments the surrounding area and retains the tranquil atmosphere which pervades,' a statement submitted on behalf of the developer says.

'The town houses have been designed to formally address the surrounding streets beyond the mature tree belt.'

And despite the 32 letters of objection to the application, council planning officers have recommended that councillors approve the scheme.

'It is considered that the proposal would represent a positive addition to the area, would not unduly impact upon the amenities of neighbouring properties and would afford future occupants with a good standard of living,' it says. 'It would represent an efficient use of a brownfield site in providing for both market and affordable houses and would secure...landscaping and ecological benefits.