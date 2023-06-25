Convoy of military vehicles between Southwick to Wickham for Armed Forces Day

A convoy of military vehicles between Southwick to Wickham wowed the crowds for Armed Forces Day.

An array of military vehicles travelled across Hampshire in honour of Armed Forces Day.

The sixty vehicle convoy left Southwick near Fareham at 10am on Saturday and took the B2177, A32 and A334 to Wickham where it diverted through the village square to rejoin the A32 via Bridge Street.

From Wickham the convoy travelled onto the A32 through communities including Droxford and West Meon and then onwards to Privett, East Tisted and Farringdon to Alton via the A31 slip road.

In addition to veterans coach joining the convoy, the Royal Hampshire Regimental Standard was carried by Bob Graham as his last official duty before retiring as standard bearer.

A rare surviving Austin K2 Ambulance of the type driven by Princess Elizabeth during World War Two is featured, as are a contingent of riders representing ServWessex the Blood Runners, volunteer motorcyclists that transport urgent samples, blood products and medications from hospital pharmacies

The vehicles were escorted by 40 motorcycles outriders from the Royal British Legion Riders Branch acting as holding marshals to ensure the convoy caused as little disruption to local traffic as possible. It took about 10 minutes to drive through Wickham square and approximately 15 minutes to drive through Alton.

Vantage points along the route included The George and Falcon at Warnford, The Angel at Privett and the Golden Pheasant in Farringdon.

Alton Town Council hosted a free event in the park which included performances by the Odiham Military Wives Choir and the Gordon School Pipes and Drums and there were various stands and displays as well as a fly past thanks to RAF Odiham

