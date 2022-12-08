Cook and share charity event to be held at Fratton Park following report on Loneliness in Hampshire

The event, from 11am to 3pm, will teach guests how to rustle up hearty dishes including veggie dhal, rice and pudding, with cakes and fruit also on offer.

A selection of other mood-boosting activities including an interactive art trail run by social enterprise Seekers Create will also be available, as well as opportunities to connect with other community-minded people.

Eden Project Communities is teaming up with Pompey in the Community (ITC) to hold a festive cook-and-share event at Fratton Park, on Saturday 10 December.

The event aims to help those who are struggling, sharing resourceful ways to stay fed, warm and socially connected this festive season as part of the Big Lunch at Christmas campaign.

Joining forces with Pompey ITC, the charitable arm of Portsmouth FC which runs initiatives for people across Portsmouth, Eden Project Communities is determined to take action by bringing people together, strengthening local connections and sharing skills to help people in challenging times.

Molly Newberry, community network developer for Eden Project Communities, said: ‘Sport and food are both fantastic ways to connect, so we’re really excited to get together at this iconic venue for some delicious grub, great chats and plenty of community spirit!’

Also supporting the cook and share event are Portsmouth City Council, The You Trust, Hive Portsmouth, The Grateful Hears Club, Seekers Create and other local organisations.

Dave Richards, partnerships manager at Pompey ITC, said: ‘We are really excited to be part of this event with Eden Project Communities. We are looking forward to welcoming other local community groups and showcasing some of the amazing things that happen in Portsmouth.’

Eden Project Communities, a nationwide initiative funded by The National Lottery also behind The Big Lunch at Christmas, are hosting the festive event in Portsmouth to bring people together and focus on building resilience to combat loneliness and amid the cost-of-living crisis.