Coronation: 14 pictures as Titchfield comes out in force for King Charles
A parade brought Titchfield to a standstill as the village celebrated the Coronation.
The procession saw the HMS Collingwood Volunteer Band, The Big Noise Samba Band, classic cares, costumes and more as it made its way from Frog Lane to Barry’s Meadow, lasting about 45 minutes.
The meadow was the venue for the village’s Big Lunch, and throughout the afternoon there were dog shows, tea parties and competitions.
Photographer Sam Stephenson was there to capture the action.
