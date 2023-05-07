News you can trust since 1877
Coronation: 14 pictures as Titchfield comes out in force for King Charles

A parade brought Titchfield to a standstill as the village celebrated the Coronation.

By Tom Morton
Published 7th May 2023, 18:44 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 18:45 BST

The procession saw the HMS Collingwood Volunteer Band, The Big Noise Samba Band, classic cares, costumes and more as it made its way from Frog Lane to Barry’s Meadow, lasting about 45 minutes.

The meadow was the venue for the village’s Big Lunch, and throughout the afternoon there were dog shows, tea parties and competitions.

Photographer Sam Stephenson was there to capture the action.

ALSO SEE: 21 pictures of street parties on Sunday around the Fareham and Gosport area

Titchfield's parade

1. Waving flags

Titchfield's parade Photo: Sam Stephenson

The HMS Collingwood Volunteer Band in Titchfield

2. Marching band

The HMS Collingwood Volunteer Band in Titchfield Photo: Sam Stephenson

Big Noise Samba Band were in the parade

3. Brazilian rhythms

Big Noise Samba Band were in the parade Photo: Sam Stephenson

Titchfield Coronation event

4. Town crier

Titchfield Coronation event Photo: Sam Stephenson

