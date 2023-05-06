Coronation: 16 pictures of street parties in and around Portsmouth
Being British we’re only too used to it – the weather has a habit of trying to spoil the best-laid plans.
But despite torrential rain on Saturday throughout the Coronation ceremony, many streets in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas put a brave face on it and celebrated regardless.
Some retreated indoors and invited the neighbours round, but many just put on big coats and raised a blustery toast to King Charles III – and we’re sure the monarch would have approved of such hardiness.
Here are 16 pictures from around the area capturing the day.