Coronation: 16 pictures of street parties in and around Portsmouth

Being British we’re only too used to it – the weather has a habit of trying to spoil the best-laid plans.

By Tom Morton
Published 6th May 2023, 21:30 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 21:40 BST

But despite torrential rain on Saturday throughout the Coronation ceremony, many streets in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas put a brave face on it and celebrated regardless.

NOW SEE: 12 lovely pictures of schoolchildren celebrating the Coronation

Some retreated indoors and invited the neighbours round, but many just put on big coats and raised a blustery toast to King Charles III – and we’re sure the monarch would have approved of such hardiness.

Here are 16 pictures from around the area capturing the day.

Hugo Fleming, six, and his dog Albert at the Meon Road street party for King Charles III's coronation (jpns 060523-17)

Hugo Fleming, six, and his dog Albert at the Meon Road street party for King Charles III's coronation (jpns 060523-17) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Residents of The Dale in Widley

Residents of The Dale in Widley Photo: Alex Shute

The Dale in Widley

The Dale in Widley Photo: Alex Shute

Residents of Longfield Road in Emsworth

Residents of Longfield Road in Emsworth Photo: Alex Shute

