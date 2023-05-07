News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
1 hour ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
2 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
4 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Coronation: Families enjoy the coronation of King Charles III at screening in Portsmouth Cathedral

Portsmouth celebrated the coronation in style yesterday, from holding street parties to watching the broadcast on large screens in pubs and churches.

By Joe Buncle
Published 7th May 2023, 10:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 14:57 BST

Families gathered in Portsmouth Cathedral in High Street, Old Portsmouth, to witness the historic ceremony, with some spectators dressed in red, white and blue garb to mark the occasion. The special screening came as one of several coronation events at the cathedral, with a ‘music and reflections’ service held the evening before to kick off the three-day celebration.

NOW READ: Coronation: 16 pictures of street parties in and around Portsmouth

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon Martin travelled down from Nottingham to spend the weekend in Portsmouth with members of his social club.

Portsmouth Cathedral in Old Portsmouth.Portsmouth Cathedral in Old Portsmouth.
Portsmouth Cathedral in Old Portsmouth.
Most Popular

Clad in a plastic union flag bowler hat, Simon said: ‘It’s quite surprising. I thought I wouldn’t be too interested or excited by it but now it’s on the big screen, I’m getting quite involved. It’s fabulous and it’s everything you’d want it to be really. We’ll probably have a few drinks afterwards.’

Will Cripps, co-owner of Frying High Fish and Chips, was running a concession wagon outside the cathedral with his brother Craig to feed those enjoying the ceremony.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Will, who lives in Waterlooville, said: ‘With the weather, I feel quite sorry for him. For Old Portsmouth I think it will be quite a nice day. Hopefully people will come out and it’s a nice opportunity for people to get together and enjoy the weekend.

Obviously, being out here, we’re not going to have the privilege of watching it but I shall watch it tomorrow with my wife and kids.

Street parties were held across the city, such as this one in Oriel Road in North EndStreet parties were held across the city, such as this one in Oriel Road in North End
Street parties were held across the city, such as this one in Oriel Road in North End

We were hoping to have a barbecue with a few neighbours, but obviously that’s weather dependent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also enjoying the ceremony was Lucy, a bell ringer who participated in the day’s pageantry by ringing one of the bells in the cathedral.

Lucy said: ‘I’ve come to see King Charles be crowned. The service is going well.’

NOW READ: Royal Navy: King Charles writes letter to former HMS Bronington shipmates on day of his Coronation

Support worker Sheila, left, with bell-ringer Lucy, right who came to watch the ceremony at the cathedral's special screening.Support worker Sheila, left, with bell-ringer Lucy, right who came to watch the ceremony at the cathedral's special screening.
Support worker Sheila, left, with bell-ringer Lucy, right who came to watch the ceremony at the cathedral's special screening.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lucy’s support worker Sheila added: ‘I really enjoyed everything. I was very happy with the bells – I especially enjoyed that.’

The cathedral will also hold a ‘Big Coronation Lunch’ today – one of many such events across the country – at 12.30pm with local people invited to enjoy a picnic with ‘a joyful atmosphere’.

Related topics:CoronationKing CharlesOld Portsmouth