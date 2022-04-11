Charity champion Andy Jacques played an ‘emotional’ final round with president of the Portsmouth Conservative Club Den Cummings, who has advanced prostate cancer.

The 24 hour challenge in support of Cancer Research was hosted at the Cosham-based club, where Andy is a member.

Andy said: ‘The reason we are doing it is heartbreaking. Cancer affects so many people.

Den Cummings chalks Andy's cue. Picture: Paul Collins

‘We have lost a lot of people within this club and we have got people who are suffering.

‘It's not just the patient who is affected, it's everyone around them - and the nurses and doctors looking after them too.

‘Every single penny that we can donate is going to help save someone's life. We have to find a cure and make lives better.’

Andy plays. Picture: Paul Collins

Initially hoping to raise £2,000, ‘overwhelmed’ Andy says he is ‘so grateful and so pleased’ to have more than doubled his original target.

He said: ‘It’s surpassed everything I could have imagined.’

The philanthropic pool player also beat his target to play 200 games - having completed 187 games at a previous pool challenge raising money for the mental health charity Mind.

This time, Andy completed around 211 games in the 24 hour period - only losing five out of the 48 matches he played.

Andy is 'so pleased' to have beaten his fundraising target. Picture: Paul Collins

Club president Den explained that Andy approached him with the suggestion of a 24 hour pool challenge as Den was finishing chemo.

Den said: ‘We just felt, if we can do anything at all - every penny helps to get rid of this horrible disease. We just want to find a cure.

‘People have been so supportive, it’s a real community here. People will do anything for you. ‘It’s such a lovely club. Locals have been so generous.

‘Andy has been absolutely brilliant. He’s a lovely man.’

Cosham resident Andy Jacques during his 24 hour pool marathon at Portsmouth Conservative Club in aid of Cancer Research UK. Andy pictured with his fellow fundraisers and pool opponents. Picture: Paul Collins

Supporters donated £5 to play a half hour round with Andy, and funds were also raised by

Following the pool challenge, the club hosted a disco and a fundraising raffle.

Andy said: ‘The raffle went amazingly - Alan Knight turned up and donated a signed shirt.’

‘Everything came together, the dancehall was packed.’

Both Den and Andy said that the members at Portsmouth Conservative Club are ‘special people’ who have shown huge generosity in the club’s fundraising efforts.

Andy said: ‘This club is special. We have sold over £1,000 worth of raffle tickets. It is absolutely amazing. I couldn't wish for better people.