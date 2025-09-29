30 colourful pictures from the fascinating Cosham Fire Station Open Day at the weekend

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 29th Sep 2025, 13:41 BST

Fascinated visitors flocked to Cosham Fire Station on Saturday (September 27) for its popular annual open day.

Fire engines and equipment were on show, with demonstrations also given at the open day to showcase the work of the firefighters based there.

Officers at the adjoining police station also took part in the event, meeting the public and allowing members of the public to take a look inside their police cars as well.

Here are some of the pictures from the event by Marcin Jedrysiak:

Finley tried his hand at putting out a fire todayPicture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Cosham Fire Station Open Day

Finley tried his hand at putting out a fire todayPicture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Visitors to Cosham Fire Station Open Day Pictured: Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Cosham Fire Station Open Day

Visitors to Cosham Fire Station Open Day Pictured: Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Children and adults alike enjoyed meeting the fire crew and learning about their work. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Cosham Fire Station Open Day

Children and adults alike enjoyed meeting the fire crew and learning about their work. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Children and adults alike enjoyed meeting the fire crew and learning about their work Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Cosham Fire Station Open Day

Children and adults alike enjoyed meeting the fire crew and learning about their work Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice